Pakistan, Afghanistan announce 48-hour ceasefire after deadliest border clashes in years

Pakistan and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan announced a 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday, temporarily halting the deadliest border clashes seen in years, which left dozens of people killed and wounded on both sides. The fragile truce comes after a dangerous escalation threatened to further destabilize the volatile region.

The ceasefire was announced following appeals for restraint from major regional powers, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, as international concern mounted over the violence.

While both nations confirmed the pause in fighting, they offered conflicting accounts of who initiated the deal. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated the agreement was for 48 hours and was reached at the request of the Afghan Taliban regime.

Moments later, Taliban government chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted on social media that the truce was agreed upon at the "insistence" of the Pakistani side, notably omitting any mention of a 48-hour time frame.

Despite the agreement, key border crossings remain closed, indicating that tensions remain high.