Russia makes more precise drones and is using them to attack Ukraine’s vital rail network

Attacks have picked up pace

Ukrainian railway managers have prided themselves on speedy repairs and their ability — so far — to keep the trains running despite repeated strikes, but officials and analysts warn that advances in Russian drone capabilities and the growing tempo of attacks pose a serious threat.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022, railway officials have publicly reported about roughly one attack on railways per week. Since mid-summer of this year, that rate has more than doubled to about two or three per week, according to an AP review of public reports.

However, what is publicly reported is only a small fraction of the overall number of attacks on all rail-related infrastructure, which could include damage to power lines, electrical substation, rail tracks, train stations and other structures.

Oleksii Kuleba, a deputy prime minister in charge of restoration and development, said there have been 300 attacks on railway infrastructure since August alone — which would represent about 10 attacks per week.

Ukraine’s rail network carries more than 63% of the country’s freight and 37% of passenger traffic, according to the State Statistics Service. It is also essential for moving grain and metal industry exports to seaports and borders, and for transporting military aid from allied nations.

Russia developing new drone capabilities

Russian forces have added a key upgrade to their drone fleet since the summer, according to Serhii Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian military and drone expert whose team studies intercepted Russian drones.

Cameras and radio modems, which send and receive data wirelessly, have been fitted to various types of long-range strike drones. That allows operators to adjust a drone’s flight path in real time, sharply increasing precision compared to preprogrammed models.

Beskrestnov said locomotives are particularly vulnerable to the new technology, because they are relatively slow and follow predictable routes.

“If the Russians keep hitting diesel and electric locomotives, the time will come very soon when the track will still be intact — but we’ll have nothing left to run on it,” he said.

The modified drones can fly up to 200 kilometers (124 miles) into Ukrainian territory while streaming video back to operators in Russian-held areas, Beskrestnov said.