UN aid cuts risk pushing 13.7 million people into extreme hunger: WFP

ROME: The UN's World Food Programme warned Wednesday that "staggering" cuts to its funding risked pushing up to 13.7 million people currently receiving food aid into "emergency" levels of hunger -- one step before famine.

It warned that six key operations -- in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Haiti, Somalia, South Sudan, and Sudan -- "are currently facing major disruptions, which will only get worse by year-end".

"WFP is facing a staggering 40 percent reduction in funding, with projections of $6.4 billion compared to $9.8 billion in 2024," the Rome-based agency wrote in a new report.

"The humanitarian system is under severe strain as partners pull back from frontline locations, creating a vacuum," it added.

It did not name any one country, but noted a report in The Lancet medical journal about the huge impact of cuts to US assistance.

Donald Trump slashed foreign aid after returning as US president in January, dealing a heavy blow to humanitarian operations worldwide.

"Programme coverage has been slashed and rations cut. Life-saving assistance to households in Catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) is at risk, while preparedness for future shocks has dropped drastically," the report said.

The IPC, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), is a UN-backed initiative that measures hunger and malnutrition around the world.