World

US defence secretary's plane makes emergency landing in UK due to crack in aircraft's windshield

Hegseth was returning to the United States from a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels when his plane made the unscheduled landing at an unnamed airport in Britain, a spokesperson said.
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth(File Photo | AP)
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

WASHINGTON: A plane carrying US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was forced to make an emergency landing in Britain on Wednesday due to a crack in the aircraft's windshield.

Hegseth was returning to the United States from a NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels when his plane made the unscheduled landing at an unnamed airport in Britain, a spokesperson said.

"The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on social media.

"All good. Thank God. Continue mission!" Hegseth posted in reply.

At the NATO meeting, Hegseth called for member countries to contribute more military aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia's invasion.

emergency landing
US Defence Secretary
windshield
Pete Hegseth

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com