US Supreme Court to hear key minority voting rights case that could reshape control of Congress

WASHINGTONThe US Supreme Court hears a case involving Black voters on Wednesday that could have lasting repercussions on whether Democrats or Republicans control the House of Representatives.

The case touching on the thorny issues of race and politics is a challenge to a congressional map adopted by the Louisiana state legislature creating a second Black majority district.

The conservative-dominated top court actually heard the case last term, but in an unusual move it decided not to issue a ruling and scheduled it for re-argument during the current session.

African-Americans tend to overwhelmingly vote Democratic and they make up one-third of the population of Louisiana, which has six congressional districts.

Following the 2020 census, Louisiana created a new congressional map that included only one Black majority district instead of the previous two.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and others filed suit claiming the new map diluted Black voting power and violated the Voting Rights Act, which was passed during the civil rights movement in 1965 to remedy historic racial discrimination.

The Louisiana legislature released a new map last year with two Black majority districts that was met with the legal challenge from a group of "non African-American" voters. It has now reached the Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a 6-3 majority.