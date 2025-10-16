India, Central Asian nations vow closer security cooperation during NSA-level talks

NEW DELHI: India and Central Asian nations on Thursday reiterated their commitment to deepening regional security cooperation at the 3rd meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Council/National Security Advisers in Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the meeting, joined by his counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, while Tajikistan was represented by the Deputy Secretary of its Security Council.

The participants “reiterated the importance of regular dialogue in view of the changing nature of security challenges,” said an official release. Key areas of focus included counterterrorism, radicalisation, extremism, and narcotics trafficking.

The NSAs underlined the shared concern over Afghanistan’s future, stating that “security and stability in Afghanistan are significant for the region.” They agreed to “work closely with Afghanistan in addressing security challenges,” and to support connectivity and economic development “which could form the basis of long-term stability.”