A US senator claims 'Christian mass murder' is occurring in Nigeria. The data disagrees

LAGOS: US Senator Ted Cruz has been trying to rally fellow evangelical Christians and urge Congress to designate Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom with unfounded claims of “Christian mass murder,” which the government of the West African nation has vehemently rejected as false.

Cruz, a Republican member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wants Nigeria to be designated a country of particular concern as one with “severe violations” of religious freedom. Designated countries include Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. A designation could result in US sanctions. The bill he introduced last month is awaiting action by the Senate and there is no certainty of it being approved.

Cruz' claims have been amplified by some celebrities and commentators in the US, without evidence, with some going as far as alleging a “Christian genocide." Cruz' office did not respond to questions, including about his motivation for the allegations.

Here's what to know.

Both Christians and Muslims are killed

Nigeria’s 220-million-strong population is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims.

The country has long faced insecurity from various fronts including th Boko Haram extremist group, which seeks to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law and has also targeted Muslims it deems not Muslim enough.

Attacks in Nigeria have varying motives. There are religiously motivated ones targeting both Christians and Muslims, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups and ethnic clashes.

While Christians are among those targeted, analysts say the majority of victims of armed groups are Muslims in Nigeria's Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur.

Both Muslim and Christian communities, and groups, have at various times alleged “genocide” during religiously motivated attacks against both sides.

Such attacks are often in the north-central and northwestern regions struggling, among other forms of violence, with farmer-herder conflict that is between farming communities — predominantly Christians — and Fulani herders who are mainly Muslims.