After years of socialist rule, Bolivia’s presidential runoff tests how far and fast it veers right

EL ALTO: After nearly two decades of one-party rule, three years of an accelerating currency crisis and too many months of mind-numbing fuel lines, Bolivia is lurching to the right.

For the first time since Bolivia’s Movement Toward Socialism party, or MAS, rocketed to power in 2005 under the maverick former union leader Evo Morales, Sunday’s presidential runoff pits two conservative, business-friendly candidates against each other.

MAS received so few votes in the Aug. 17 elections that it almost lost its legal status as Bolivians expressed a prevailing desire for change. Now, the question is how much change do Bolivians want — and how fast.

The next president’s immediate task must be to draw dollars into Bolivia and import enough fuel to ease the shortage.

Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga, a right-wing former president who has run and lost three times before, envisions a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and a shock fiscal adjustment.

His rival Rodrigo Paz, a centrist senator, says he’ll scrounge up the cash by legalizing the black market, phasing out wasteful subsidies and luring Bolivians' hoarded dollars back into the banking system.

In the midst of the country's worst economic crisis in four decades, several ambivalent voters interviewed Thursday in El Alto, the sprawling city overlooking the capital of La Paz, doubted that either candidate could succeed in digging Bolivia out of its hole.

“It's not going to be solved quickly, it’s going to take time,” said Luisa Vega, a 63-year-old vendor of teddy bears at a frigid open-air market, knitting out of boredom because she had no customers.

“Almost no one had confidence in the previous politicians. Who is going to have confidence now?”