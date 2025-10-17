Palestinian family says Israeli troops killed their 11‑year‑old son in West Bank

Israeli forces shot dead an 11-year-old boy in the occupied West Bank, his family and health officials said Friday, while the army said its troops opened fire at rock throwers.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Mohammad Hallaq was shot dead on Thursday by Israeli soldiers "in the town of Al-Rihiya, south of Hebron. The bullet penetrated his pelvis."

Hallaq's uncle, also named Mohammad Hallaq, told AFP the child was sitting in front of his house when an army patrol passed by during a confrontation with a group of older youths.

"(The soldiers) fired directly at (the older boys), and he was killed," the uncle told AFP, adding the child was sitting away from the youths.

The Israeli military told AFP that soldiers had shot and struck people during an altercation while deployed in Al-Rihiya.

"Soldiers responded with fire toward the suspects in the rock-hurling. Hits were identified," it said, using the language it generally uses to say troops shot and hit someone.

Ayed Abu Eqtaish, an official for Defence for Children International Palestine, a rights organisation, said the incident took place around 5:00 pm (1400 GMT), after which Hallaq was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

The number of children and teenagers shot dead by Israeli forces in the West Bank after being suspected of throwing rocks dramatically increased in 2025.