Political crisis in France eases for now as prime minister survives no-confidence vote

PARIS: France's latest political crisis eased — for now — when Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu survived two consecutive no-confidence votes on Thursday, averting another government collapse and giving President Emmanuel Macron a respite before an even tougher fight over the national budget.

The immediate danger may have receded but the core problem is still very much center stage. The eurozone's second-largest economy is still run by a minority government in a splintered parliament where no single bloc or party has a majority.

Every major law now turns on last-minute deals, and the next test is a spending plan that must pass before the end of the year.

The drama in parliament

On Thursday, lawmakers in the 577-seat National Assembly rejected a no-confidence motion filed by the hard-left France Unbowed party. The 271 votes were 18 short of the 289 needed to bring down the government.

A second motion from the far-right National Rally also failed.

Had Lecornu lost, Macron would have faced only unpalatable options: call new legislative elections, try to find yet another prime minister — France's fifth in barely a year — or perhaps even resign himself, which he has ruled out.