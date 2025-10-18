J&K Lieutenant Governor reaches Russia to bring back Holy Relics of Lord Buddha

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, who paid his reverent homage to the Buddhist relics during the exposition in Russia, termed the event a “historic homecoming of faith” for the people of Kalmykia, the only Buddhist-majority region in Europe.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha have been enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery in Kalmykia, Russia, popularly known as the “Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.”

Sinha said that the exposition would strengthen the connection between the people of India and Russia, adding that this landmark stands as a powerful bridge of spiritual friendship, showcasing India’s efforts in cultural ties and the unifying power of the Buddha’s teachings.

The L-G presented “Khatak” to the Holy Relics and lit a lamp in the temple. He also offered prayers and presented “Khatak” in front of Bakula Rinpoche.

Sinha reached Russia on Friday to bring back the Holy Relics to India following their exposition in Elista, the Capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia.

Earlier in the day, Sinha announced his departure for Kalmykia, saying he would lead the delegation entrusted with bringing back the holy relics of Lord Buddha.

In a post on X, the LG’s office said, “Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this sacred opportunity. ‘Om Mamo Buddhaya’.