J&K Lieutenant Governor reaches Russia to bring back Holy Relics of Lord Buddha

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, who paid his reverent homage to the Buddhist relics during the exposition in Russia, termed the event a “historic homecoming of faith” for the people of Kalmykia, the only Buddhist-majority region in Europe.
The holy relics of Lord Buddha have been enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery in Kalmykia, Russia, popularly known as the “Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.”
Sinha said that the exposition would strengthen the connection between the people of India and Russia, adding that this landmark stands as a powerful bridge of spiritual friendship, showcasing India’s efforts in cultural ties and the unifying power of the Buddha’s teachings.
The L-G presented “Khatak” to the Holy Relics and lit a lamp in the temple. He also offered prayers and presented “Khatak” in front of Bakula Rinpoche.
Sinha reached Russia on Friday to bring back the Holy Relics to India following their exposition in Elista, the Capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia.
Earlier in the day, Sinha announced his departure for Kalmykia, saying he would lead the delegation entrusted with bringing back the holy relics of Lord Buddha.
In a post on X, the LG’s office said, “Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for this sacred opportunity. ‘Om Mamo Buddhaya’.
The Ministry of Culture stated that in a powerful display of spiritual devotion and shared cultural heritage, the exposition of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India has drawn an unprecedented response in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia.
"As of today, 90,000 devotees have paid their reverent homage to the relics, enshrined at the iconic Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, popularly known as the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.," it read.
The sacred relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were brought to the capital city of Elista by a high-level delegation, led by Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior Indian monks. The delegation is conducting special religious services and blessings for the predominantly Buddhist population of Kalmykia, the only region in Europe where Buddhism is the predominant religion.
"This historic exposition, the first of its kind in the Russian Republic, is a testament to the deep civilizational bonds between India and Russia. It revives the enduring legacy of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who was instrumental in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia and reigniting interest in the Buddha Dharma in Russian regions like Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva," said the ministry.
The event was organised in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA).