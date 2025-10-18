Nepal's Gen Z group to form political party; puts conditions to contest polls

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Gen Z group on Saturday announced that it will establish a political party, but said its participation in next year's general election depends on the fulfilment of certain "bottom-line" conditions.

Elections in the Himalayan nation are slated to take place on March 5, 2026.

The youth-led group led protests against corruption and a government ban on social media sites last month, resulting in the ouster of the K P Sharma Oli-led government.

Led by Miraj Dhungana, one of the leaders of the recent Gen Z movement, the group unveiled its agenda in a press conference here.

They asserted that although they are considering forming a political party to bring together the Gen-Z youths, they will not contest the election until their "bottom line" demands are addressed.

The group has been primarily advocating for two key agendas: a directly elected executive system and voting rights for Nepali citizens residing abroad.

According to Dhungana, his group has decided that the formation of a political party is essential to unite the youths associated with the Gen-Z movement.

While disclosing their agenda, Dhungana underscored the formation of a citizen-led investigation committee for corruption control and the adoption of a clear policy on economic transformation.

"We will continue to fight for issues like promoting good governance, transparency and checking corruption. We will not let the sacrifices of Gen-Z youths go in vain," he said, calling for collective commitment and cooperation from all sides in the nation-building task.

He added that they are currently collecting suggestions for an 'appropriate' name for the new party.