Palestinian death toll in Gaza tops 68,000, as Israel identifies the remains of one more hostage

TEL AVIV: More than 68,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said the number of dead has climbed since the ceasefire went into effect more than a week ago.

The majority of the newly counted dead bodies have been found during recovery efforts under the rubble.

Meanwhile, Israel said that the remains of another hostage that Hamas handed over the day before were identified as Eliyahu Margalit.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday that Margalit's body was identified after testing by the National Center for Forensic Medicine and his family has been notified. The 76-year-old was abducted on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, from the horse stables where he worked in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Margalit is the 10th returned hostage body since the ceasefire went into effect over a week ago. Hamas handed over an 11th body this week, but it wasn’t that of a hostage.

The effort to find the remains followed a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that he would green-light Israel to resume the war if Hamas doesn’t live up to its end of the deal and return all hostages’ bodies, totaling 28.

The handover of hostages' remains, called for under the ceasefire agreement, has been among the key sticking points — along with aid deliveries, the opening of border crossings into Gaza and hopes for reconstruction — in a process backed by much of the international community to help end two years of devastating war in Gaza.

Hamas has said it is committed to the terms of the ceasefire deal, including the handover of bodies. However, the retrieval of bodies is hampered by the scope of the devastation and the presence of dangerous, unexploded ordnance. The group has also told mediators that some bodies are in areas controlled by Israeli troops.

Margalit’s body was found after two bulldozers plowed up pits in the earth in the city of Khan Younis.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, Israel on Saturday also returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said the International Committee of the Red Cross handed over the bodies to Nasser Hospital, bringing the total number of bodies Israel had returned to 135.