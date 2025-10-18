Trump tells Zelensky to 'make a deal' as Tomahawk plea misfires

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday to make a deal with Russia, pouring cold water on Kyiv's hopes for Tomahawk missiles as the US leader renews a push to settle the war.

Trump said as recently as last month that he believed Ukraine could take back all its territory -- but a day after agreeing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for a new summit the American had changed his tune.

After meeting with Zelensky at the White House, Trump said on social media that their talks were "very interesting, and cordial, but I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!"

"They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!" he posted online, while flying to his Florida estate.

Upon landing, he told reporters that Ukraine and Russia should "stop right now at the battle line."

"Go by the battle line wherever it is or else it gets too complicated," he added.

Zelensky meanwhile said after the meeting that Russia was "afraid" of the US-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles, and that he was "realistic" about receiving the weapons from Washington.

He told reporters that while he and Trump talked about long-range weapons they "decided that we don't speak about it because... the United States doesn't want escalation."