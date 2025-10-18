With no takers yet, White House meets with US colleges still weighing an agreement with Trump

WASHINGTON: The five universities that were still weighing US President Donald Trump’s higher-education compact were asked to join a White House call Friday to discuss the proposed deal.

By late Friday afternoon, one of the schools — the University of Virginia — had already declined to sign the agreement.

The meeting with university presidents, first reported by The Associated Press, was an “important step toward defining a shared vision,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a post on X. She called for “renewed commitment to the time-honored principles that helped make American universities great" and said she looked forward to more dialogue.

The White House has faced a flurry of rejections after inviting nine universities to become “initial signatories” of the so-called compact, which asked colleges to make commitments aligned with Trump’s political priorities in exchange for favorable access to research funding. It was the latest effort by Trump's administration to bring to heel prestigious universities that conservatives describe as hotbeds of liberalism.

The White House asked university leaders to provide initial feedback on the compact by Oct. 20, yet as the deadline approaches, none has signed on to the document.

Those that have not yet announced a decision are Dartmouth College, the University of Arizona, the University of Texas and Vanderbilt University. They did not immediately respond to questions about Friday’s call.

Leaders of the University of Texas system previously said they were honored to be included, but other universities still weighing the deal have not indicated how they’re leaning.

After the meeting, McMahon took a collaborative tone, speaking of ongoing discussions with universities and referencing continued federal funding.

“American universities power our economy, drive innovation, and prepare young people for rewarding careers and fulfilling lives,” she said in the social media post.

“With continued federal investment and strong institutional leadership, the higher education sector can do more to enhance American leadership in the world and build tomorrow’s workforce.”