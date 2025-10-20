Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts several online services; company says 'seeing recovery'

SAN FRANCISCO: Amazon said its cloud computing service was recovering from a major outage that disrupted online activity around the world.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides remote computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press.

On DownDetector, a website that tracks online outages, users reported issues with Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, online broker Robinhood, the McDonald's app and many other services.

Coinbase and Signal both said on X that they were experiencing issues related to the AWS outage.

The first signs of trouble emerged at around 3:11 am Eastern Time, when Amazon Web Services reported on its Health Dashboard that it is "investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region." Later, the company reported that there were "significant error rates" and that engineers were "actively working" on the problem.