Ceasefire with Afghanistan hinges on Taliban's commitment to rein in terrorists: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said the ceasefire arrangement with Afghanistan hinges on Taliban's commitment to rein in terrorists attacking his country from across the border.

His statement comes a day after both sides agreed on a ceasefire following talks in Doha, which were facilitated by Qatar and Turkiye.

"Anything coming from Afghanistan will be [a] violation of this agreement," Asif was quoted as saying Dawn.

"Everything hinges on this one clause."

He said that in the agreement signed by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkiye and Qatar, "it was clearly spelled out that there would not be any incursions".

"We have a ceasefire agreement as long as there is no violation of the agreement which is already in force, he said.

Asif has said that the primary objective of the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan is to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, in an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic, the minister said that terrorism has been affecting border areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan for years.

He said that both countries have reached the conclusion that immediate elimination of terrorism is essential and the two countries will make serious efforts to curb terrorism, otherwise, regional peace could face serious threats.