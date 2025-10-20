Trump warns India of ‘massive tariffs’ if Russian oil imports continue, repeats Indo-Pak ceasefire claim

US President Donald Trump repeated his claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told him India would stop purchasing Russian oil, warning that New Delhi would face “massive” tariffs if it failed to do so.

Speaking to reporters onboard Air Force One, Trump said India will "continue to pay massive tariffs" if they do not cease buying oil from Russia, adding that "they (India) don't want to do that."

"I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," Trump said, according to a Reuters report.

India last week said it is "broad-basing and diversifying" its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions, hours after Trump claimed that Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

When asked about India’s statement that it was unaware of any such conversation between Modi and Trump, the former president said: "But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that."

Washington has been maintaining that India is helping Putin to finance the war through its purchase of Russian crude oil.

Relations between New Delhi and Washington have been under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%, including a 25% additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

India described the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."