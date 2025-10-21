Nepal PM Sushila Karki meets political leaders to discuss general elections

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Prime Minister Sushila Karki, for the first time since the formation of the caretaker government last month, met with representatives of major political parties on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the general elections and security issues.

The meeting held at the Prime Minister's official residence in Baluwatar was attended by prominent leaders of several political parties of the dissolved House of Representatives, sources said.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister last month after the ouster of then Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against the government over corruption and a ban on social media.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Karki sought cooperation from all the political parties in conducting free and fair elections.

The leaders urged the government to create a conducive environment for elections.

Karki assured that the interim government is working in accordance with the law. We will not go out of the spirit of the Gen Z movement, she said.

We will act through proper procedures and within the law. We are working according to the mandate given to us. Elections will be held, and investigations into corruption are progressing, she added.