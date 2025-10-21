Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban avoid a deeper war for now, but how long can the peace hold?

In recent weeks, Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban have engaged in the most serious military clashes between the two neighbours in several years.

Qatar and Turkey mediated a ceasefire on Sunday, bringing an end to the hostilities that have killed dozens of people and wounded hundreds.

Both countries have agreed to respect one another’s territorial integrity. They will meet again in Istanbul later this week to discuss the next steps.

Yet, the situation remains tense, as the underlying causes of the conflict have yet to be resolved.

A haven for terrorism

At the heart of the conflict is Islamabad’s claim the Afghan Taliban have been harbouring and aiding the Pakistani Taliban (also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP) in order to change Pakistan along the lines of the Taliban’s extremist Islamic rule in Afghanistan.

The Taliban government has denied Islamabad’s accusations.

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in mid-2021, following the retreat of the United States and its allies, they have once again turned the country into a nest of various terrorist groups. This includes, most importantly, the TTP.

The Taliban have accommodated hundreds of TTP fighters (some with their families) in Afghanistan and boosted the TTP’s combat capabilities, so the group can now engage in deadlier cross-border operations in Pakistan.

According to the United Nations, the TTP has even accessed some of the USD 7 billion worth of weapons left behind by the US and allied forces.

As the TTP has increased its operations in Pakistan, Islamabad has become more intolerant of the Afghan Taliban government. It has also grown very concerned about Kabul’s ties with Pakistan’s regional rival, India. The Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Mutaqqi, recently visited New Delhi, where he was warmly welcomed by India’s government. Pakistan has traditionally viewed Afghanistan as being part of its backyard of influence.

Pakistan’s military and powerful military intelligence (the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI) have sought to counter the threat from Afghanistan by pursuing a strategy of deterrence and punishment. This has included deporting tens and thousands of refugees back to Afghanistan, most of whom had fled the Taliban’s repressive, discriminatory and misogynist rule. Islamabad has also occasionally bombed targets in Afghanistan.