Trump-Putin summit planned for Budapest is on hold: White House

WASHINGTON: Plans are on hold for President Donald Trump to sit down with Russian leader Vladimir Putin to talk about resolving the war in Ukraine, a US official said Tuesday.

The meeting had been announced last week. It was supposed to take place in Budapest, although a date had not been set.

The decision was made following a call between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated Tuesday there was no sense of urgency for Trump and Putin to meet, saying that “preparation is needed, serious preparation.”

The back-and-forth over Trump’s plans is the latest bout of whiplash caused by his stutter-step efforts to resolve a conflict that has persisted for nearly four years.