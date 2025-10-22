Israel 'not a protectorate' of the US, Netanyahu says ahead of meeting with Vance

TEL AVIV: Israel's prime minister toughened his stance Wednesday by declaring that his country is in charge of its own security and isn't an American protectorate as he prepared to discuss progress on Gaza ceasefire agreement with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks ahead of his meeting with Vance appeared aimed easing public concerns that the presence of an envisioned international security force in Gaza could limit Israel's ability to continue its attacks on the territory.

"We are not a protectorate of the United States. Israel is the one that will decide on its security," Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office as he headed into the meeting.

Speaking to reporters before the meeting's start, Vance acknowledged that the road to peace is strewn with huge hurdles but at the same time tried to maintain the buoyant tone he sounded Tuesday on his arrival to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government announced that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will travel to Israel to meet with Netanyahu on Friday.

"We have a very, very tough task ahead of us, which is to disarm Hamas but rebuild Gaza to make life better for the people in Gaza, but also to ensure that Hamas is no longer a threat to our friends in Israel. That's not easy," Vance said. "There's a lot of work to do, but I feel very optimistic about where we are."

In a meeting later Wednesday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Vance again said he felt optimistic about making "peace stick" and that the U.S. would keep working on it.