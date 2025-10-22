Louvre reopens three days after thieves took French crown jewels in daylight heist

PARIS: The Louvre reopened Wednesday morning to crowds under its glass pyramid — even as France reeled from one of the highest-profile museum thefts in living memory just days earlier at the famed museum.

The Sunday morning smash-and-grab unfolded just 250 meters from the Mona Lisa and has prompted a national reckoning, with some officials comparing the shock to the 2019 burning of Notre-Dame cathedral.

Hundreds queued outside as barriers came down, a visible coda to three days of forensic work, inspections and staff briefings. Tuesday’s closure was routine; the museum is normally shut that day.

However, the scene of the heist — the jewel-lined Apollo Room — stayed shuttered.

France acknowledges failings

Authorities say the gang spent less than four minutes inside the Louvre. Using a freight lift wheeled to the Seine-facing façade, the thieves forced a window, smashed two display cases and fled on motorbikes into central Paris. Alarms drew Louvre agents to the gallery, forcing the intruders to bolt — but the theft was already done.

“We have failed,” Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin said, noting criminals were easily “able to place a freight lift on a public way” — a breach that projects “a very negative image of France.”

Eight objects were taken: a sapphire diadem, necklace and single earring from a set linked to 19th-century queens Marie-Amélie and Hortense; an emerald necklace and earrings tied to Empress Marie-Louise, Napoleon Bonaparte’s second wife; a reliquary brooch; Empress Eugénie’s diamond diadem; and her large corsage-bow brooch — an imperial ensemble of rare craftsmanship.

One piece — the emerald-set imperial crown of Empress Eugénie, with more than 1,300 diamonds — was later found outside the museum, damaged but recoverable.