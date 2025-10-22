North Carolina GOP poised to redraw House map, aiming to secure another seat for Trump

RALEIGH: North Carolina Republican legislative leaders were poised Wednesday to complete a retooling of part of the state's U.S. House map in hopes of picking up an additional GOP seat and helping President Donald Trump retain majority control of the lower chamber of Congress in next year's midterm elections.

The state House scheduled floor debate and votes on proposed boundaries that if enacted would attempt to impede next year's reelection of Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who currently represents more than 20 northeastern counties. The state Senate already approved the plan along party lines on Tuesday.

Republicans hold majorities in both General Assembly chambers, and Democratic Gov. Josh Stein is unable under state law to use his veto stamp on redistricting maps. So the GOP’s proposal would be implemented following affirmative House votes — barring successful litigation likely filed by Democrats or voting rights advocates to stop it. Candidate filing for 2026 is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.

Republican lawmakers have said the proposed changes attempt to satisfy Trump’s call in GOP-led states to secure more seats for the party nationwide and retain its grip on Congress and advance his agenda. Democrats are resisting those attempts with rival moves and need to gain just three more seats to seize control of the House. The president’s party historically has lost seats in midterm elections.

“The purpose of this map was to pick up a Republican seat. We’ve stated that over and over again,” state Sen. Ralph Hise, who helped draw the altered map, said this week.