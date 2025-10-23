International media association 'disappointed' as Israeli court postpones Gaza access

JERUSALEM: An organisation representing international media in Israel and the Palestinian territories expressed disappointment Thursday after Israel's top court postponed its hearing on granting journalists independent access to Gaza.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Israeli authorities have prevented foreign journalists from entering the devastated territory, taking only a handful of reporters inside on tightly controlled visits alongside its troops.

The Foreign Press Association, which represents hundreds of foreign journalists, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, seeking access for international journalists to Gaza.

The court held its first hearing on Thursday, and the State Attorney acknowledged "the situation has changed" since the Gaza ceasefire and requested a further 30 days to examine the circumstances.

No date has been set for the next hearing.

"The Foreign Press Association is disappointed in the Israeli Supreme Court's decision to grant the State of Israel yet another delay regarding the independent entry of journalists into Gaza," the FPA said in a statement after the hearing.

Recognising that the court had directed the government to present a clear position within 30 days, the FPA said it hoped that "the court will stand firmly against further delays by the state."

"The state today once again relied on stalling tactics to prevent the entry of journalists," the statement said.

The FPA said the Israeli government had sought to delay the entry of journalists into Gaza repeatedly, halting them from "carrying out their journalistic duties and hindering the public's right to information."

"The government's position remains unacceptable. We renew our call for immediate access to Gaza," it added.