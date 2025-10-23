New York City mayoral candidates clash bitterly during final debate

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani was attacked over his thin resume, Republican Curtis Sliwa strove to prove his seriousness as a candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo was pressed on the sexual harassment allegations that drove him from office in a contentious final debate in New York City’s mayoral race.

While Mamdani, the frontrunner, began by accusing his rivals of being consumed by fighting — suggesting he would try to focus instead on his vision for New Yorkers — the state assemblymember joined them in mud as he tried to create viral social media moments, included inviting one of Cuomo's accusers to appear in the audience.

Cuomo, running as an independent after losing the Democratic primary to Mamdani, fared better Wednesday than during their first debate. He used its focus on the day-to-day of running the city to showcase his political experience.

Though he has urged Sliwa to drop his bid to avoid splitting the anti-Mamdani vote, he didn't bring up his request during the debate. Instead he worked to cast Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, as out of his league, highlighting his pro-Palestinian advocacy and US President Donald Trump’s threats to take over the city if he wins.

Here are some key takeaways from the debate:

Barbs all around

Mamdani had said he planned to keep his focus on issues, like affordability, that have fueled his momentum and earned him national attention, but he landed plenty of digs against his rivals, whom he accused of spending more time calling on each other to drop out “than actually proposing their own policies.”

Cuomo and Sliwa, he said, "speak only in the past because that is all they know.” He said Cuomo is “a desperate man, lashing out because he knows that the one thing he cares about, power, is slipping away from him.”

Cuomo, meanwhile, touted his experience.

“You have never had a job. You’ve never accomplished anything,” he said, insisting Mamdani lacks the merit and qualifications to run the nation's biggest city or handle its emergencies.

Sliwa accused both men of “fighting like kids in a school yard,” but piled on as well.

“Zorhan, your resume could fit on a cocktail napkin. And, Andrew, your failures could fill a public school library in New York City,” he quipped. He also made frequent references to Cuomo’s decision to resign as governor amid a barrage of sexual harassment allegations, which Cuomo denies.