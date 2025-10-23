Trump warns Israel could lose US support if it annexes West Bank; Vance calls Knesset vote an ‘insult’

US President Donald Trump warned that Israel could lose crucial backing from the United States if it moves ahead with annexation of the occupied West Bank.

In a Time magazine interview published Thursday, Trump said the consequences would be severe, emphasizing that his previous assurances to Arab countries constrained such a move.

“It won't happen. It won't happen because I gave my word to the Arab countries. And you can't do that now. We've had great Arab support,” Trump said in comments made via telephone on October 15. “Israel would lose all of its support from the United States if that happened.”

Trump also expressed optimism that Saudi Arabia could join the Abraham Accords, which normalise relations between Israel and Arab states, by the end of the year. “Yes, I do. I do,” he said.

Referring to Israel’s war in Gaza and Iran’s nuclear program, he added, “See they had a problem. They had a Gaza problem and they had an Iran problem. Now they don't have those two problems.”

The president further indicated he would decide on whether Israel should release high-profile Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti, from the rival Fatah movement, as part of broader peace moves.

Trump’s remarks came as he dispatched top US officials to Israel to reinforce the fragile Gaza ceasefire he helped broker earlier this month.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance criticised Israel’s parliament for a symbolic vote on Wednesday supporting the annexation of the West Bank. The narrow 25-24 vote was seen as an attempt by hard-liners to embarrass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who opposes annexation, while Vance was still in the country.