US Secretary of State Rubio to be in Israel after Vance's visit to ensure fragile Gaza ceasefire holds

JERUSALEM: As US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Israel comes to a close, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he would be traveling to the country to keep the momentum on the US-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Earlier this week, Vance announced the opening of a civilian military coordination center in southern Israel where some 200 US troops are working alongside the Israeli military and delegations from other countries planning the stabilization and reconstruction of Gaza.

Rubio told journalists at Joint Base Andrews late Wednesday that he plans to visit the center and appoint a Foreign Service official to work alongside the top US military commander in the Middle East, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper.

The US is seeking support from other allies, especially Gulf nations, to create an international stabilization force to be deployed to Gaza and train a Palestinian force. “We’d like to see Palestinian police forces in Gaza that are not Hamas and that are going to do a good job, but those still have to be trained and equipped," he said.

Rubio also criticized efforts by far-right politicians in the Israeli parliament who on Wednesday took the symbolic step of giving preliminary approval to a bill that would give Israel authority to annex the occupied West Bank — a move the US opposes.

“(President Donal Trump) has made clear that’s not something we’d be supportive of right now, and we think it’s potentially threatening to the peace deal,” he said.

The bill passed in a 25-24 vote. It is unclear whether the bill has support to win a majority in the 120-seat parliament, and Netanyahu has tools to delay or defeat it.