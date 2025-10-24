After India’s suspension of Indus treaty, Taliban plans to restrict river flow into Pakistan

The Taliban government in Afghanistan has ordered the construction of dams on the Kunar River, a key water source for Pakistan, officials said, signaling a push to assert control over its water resources. The directive to build the dams “as fast as possible” came from Taliban Supreme Leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, according to the Afghan Information Ministry.

Deputy Minister of Information Muhajer Farahi confirmed on X that the Supreme Leader instructed the Ministry of Water and Energy to begin construction immediately and engage domestic companies. The development comes weeks after Afghanistan and Pakistan clashed in a short but deadly conflict, which ended following a ceasefire.

The Kunar River, called the Chitral River in Pakistan, originates from the Chiantar glacier at the Gilgit-Baltistan–Chitral border, enters Afghanistan at Arandu, merges with the Kabul River in Nangarhar Province, and eventually feeds into Pakistan. The river system is sustained by snow and glacier melt from the Hindu Kush mountains.

Observers note that the Taliban’s assertion of water control echoes India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in April after the Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the use of water as a strategic tool in regional conflicts.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have been tense in recent months, particularly over security along the Durand Line. Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban of sheltering and supporting Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants, responsible for attacks on Pakistani army personnel. Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s visit to New Delhi in early October was also met with hostility in Islamabad and coincided with drone attacks in Kabul.

Since coming to power in 2021, the Taliban have consistently emphasised “water sovereignty” as a priority, a stance that analysts say could heighten tensions with Pakistan and complicate regional water cooperation in the future.