Trump says he's terminating all trade talks with Canada over TV advertisement

President Donald Trump announced late Thursday that he is ending “all trade negotiations” with Canada, citing a Canadian television advertisement opposing US tariffs that he said distorted the facts and represented “egregious behavior” aimed at influencing US court decisions.

The post on Trump's social media site came after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said he aims to double his country’s exports to countries outside the U.S. because of the threat posed by Trump’s tariffs.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs,” Trump wrote. “The ad was for $75,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED.”