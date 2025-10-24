What to know about Argentina's midterm vote, a pivotal test for Trump ally President Milei

BUENOS AIRES: Anyone who watched U.S. President Donald Trump vow to condition financial aid to cash-strapped Argentina on the outcome of a "very big" and "very important" vote in the South American country would be forgiven for thinking that his close ideological ally, Argentine President Javier Milei, was up for reelection.

But no. The vote that Trump was talking about earlier this month is, in fact, a midterm election for less than half of the Argentine Congress.

Now the explosive comments, combined with a dizzying series of scandals and setbacks for Milei, have cranked up the pressure on Argentina's libertarian president and transformed Sunday's limited vote into a major political test that could help determine the fate of Milei's free-market experiment.

"We've made it to the elections on our feet, and on Sunday Argentina will really change," Milei said in a fiery final campaign speech late Thursday from the port city of Rosario.

A rapid change in fortunes

At the start of the year, pollsters and pundits were predicting a smashing success for Milei in the midterms.

His huge cuts to state spending delivered Argentina's first fiscal surplus in nearly 15 years and pulled down monthly inflation from 25.5% to 2%. Argentines celebrated relief from ever-rising prices and took comfort in a strong peso that made it cheaper for them to snap up imported goods and vacation abroad.

With his approval ratings high, Milei took victory laps through Europe, Latin America and, most frequently, Trump's Mar-a-Lago club, railing against the evils of socialism and the corruption of the political elite. He pushed key deregulation laws through an opposition-dominated Congress, allying with the right-wing PRO party of former President Mauricio Macri and striking deals with moderate governors.

How quickly the mood turned.