In emotional speech, Zohran Mamdani defends Muslim identity against 'racist and baseless' attacks

NEW YORK: Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, pledged Friday to further embrace his Muslim identity in response to growing attacks by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his surrogates that he characterized as "racist and baseless."

Encircled by faith leaders outside a Bronx mosque, Mamdani spoke in emotional terms about the "indignities" long faced by the city's Muslim population, choking back tears as he described his aunt's decision not to ride the subway after the Sept. 11 attacks because she didn't feel safe being seen in a religious head covering.

He recounted how, when he first entered politics, an uncle gently suggested he keep his faith to himself.

"These are lessons that so many Muslim New Yorkers have been taught," Mamdani said. "And over these last few days, these lessons have become the closing messages of Andrew Cuomo, Curtis Sliwa and Eric Adams."

At a news conference later Friday, Cuomo accused Mamdani of "playing the victim" for political purposes and denied that Islamophobia existed on a wide scale in New York.

Throughout the race, Mamdani, a democratic socialist, has been criticized by Cuomo and others over his criticism of Israel's government which he had accused of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

But the tone of those attacks have amped up in recent days, drawing allegations from some Democrats that Cuomo's campaign is leaning into Islamophobia in the final stretch of the campaign.