Thailand's Queen Mother Sirikit dies at 93; country declares year-long mourning

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Saturday that Sirikit's passing was "a great loss for the country." He said the national flag will fly half-staff at all government agencies for 30 days, and civil servants will observe mourning for one year.

Although overshadowed by her late husband and her son, the current king, Sirikit was beloved and influential in her own right. Her portrait was displayed in homes, offices and public spaces across Thailand and her Aug. 12 birthday was celebrated as Mother’s Day. Her activities ranged from helping Cambodian refugees to saving some of the country's once-lush forests from destruction.

The Thai monarchy traditionally has avoided playing an open role in politics, but in recent decades of political upheaval, marked by two military takeovers and several rounds of bloody street protests, speculation grew about Sirikit’s views and her behind-the-scenes influence. When she publicly attended the 2008 funeral of a protester killed during a clash with police, many saw it as her taking a side in the political schism.

Sirikit met the king while living in Europe

Sirikit Kitiyakara was born into a rich, aristocratic family in Bangkok on Aug. 12, 1932, the year the absolute monarchy was replaced by a constitutional system. Both of her parents were related to earlier kings of the current Chakri dynasty.

She attended schools in wartime Bangkok, the target of Allied air raids, and after World War II moved with her diplomat father to France, where he served as ambassador.

At 16, she met Thailand’s newly crowned king in Paris, where she was studying music and languages. Their friendship blossomed after Bhumibol suffered a near-fatal car accident and she moved to Switzerland, where he was studying, to help care for him. The king courted her with poetry and composed a waltz titled, "I Dream of You."

The pair married in 1950, and at a coronation ceremony later the same year, both vowed to "reign with righteousness for the benefit and happiness of the Siamese (Thai) people."

The couple had four children: current King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and princesses Ubolratana, Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn.

During their early married life, the Thai royals crisscrossed the world as goodwill ambassadors and forged personal ties with world leaders.