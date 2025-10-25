Trump heads to Asia for Xi talks, eyes Kim meeting

US President Donald Trump left on Friday for Asia and high-stakes trade talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping -- adding that he would also like to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip.

Trump is set to meet Xi in South Korea on the last day of his regional swing in a bid to seal a deal to end the bruising trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

He will also visit Malaysia and Japan on his first trip to Asia since he returned to the White House in January in a blaze of tariffs and international dealmaking.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he hoped for a "very good meeting" with Xi, adding that he expected China to make a deal to avoid further 100 percent tariffs that are due to come into effect on November 1.

As he left Washington, Trump added to speculation that while on the Korean peninsula he could meet Kim Jong Un for the first time since 2019.

"I would. If you want to put out the word, I'm open to it," Trump added aboard the presidential plane. "I had a great relationship with him."

The two leaders last met in Hanoi, Vietnam, during Trump's first term. Kim has said he would also be open to meeting the US president if Washington drops its demand that Pyongyang give up its nuclear arsenal.

Seoul's reunification minister has said there is a "considerable" chance that Trump and Kim will meet while the US leader is in South Korea, mainly for a regional summit.