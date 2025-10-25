Trump sending US carrier to Latin America as war fears rise

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon on Friday ordered the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group to counter drug-trafficking organizations in Latin America, a major escalation of a US military buildup that Venezuela's leader warned was steered at "fabricating a war."

US President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise of ending foreign military interventions, in early September launched a military campaign targeting boats allegedly used to smuggle narcotics, destroying at least 10 vessels in a series of strikes.

But the American military buildup as part of that campaign -- including 10 F-35 stealth warplanes and eight US Navy ships -- has sparked fears in Venezuela that Washington's ultimate goal is the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro, and the decision to send the carrier is certain to add to those concerns.

Late Friday, Maduro accused the Trump administration of stoking "a new eternal war."