Argentina votes in midterm elections set to test President Milei's mandate and US support

BUENOS AIRES: On the northern bank of Argentina’s Riachuelo River, luxury car dealerships report sales surging since libertarian President Javier Milei scrapped import restrictions.

Streets in the Puerto Madero financial district bustle with bankers who praise Milei for ending a yearslong ban on selling dollars online. Fine restaurants serve sushi and steak to Argentine oil executives who gush about his efforts to draw foreign investment.

On the opposite side of the polluted Riachuelo waterway, Veronica Leguizamon, 34, has only few eggs, a carton of milk and a handful of bread rolls left in her pantry.

Clutching a Tupperware container, she braved heavy rain last Friday to carry home dinner for her four daughters from a soup kitchen in her neighborhood of Isla Maciel — a new daily routine since Milei slashed subsidies for public services and unwound price controls on staple foods.

“Before, we could choose what to cook,” she said. “Now we depend on others to know if we’ll eat or not."

The contrasting fortunes of these Buenos Aires neighborhoods just over a kilometer apart illustrate the tensions polarizing the Argentine electorate in Sunday's nationwide congressional midterms.

As voters go to the polls, their vastly different perceptions of the economy stand to determine whether Milei succeeds — and whether the Trump administration presses on with a financial rescue plan for its cash-strapped ideological ally.

“Within my little circle, everyone’s happy with how things are going,” said Fernanda Díaz, 42, who runs a yacht rental company in Puerto Madero. “When I step outside it, I see people worried about making it to the end of the month."

Milei's opposition spooks markets

Commenting on the midterm elections, US President Donald Trump threatened to rescind a $20 billion aid package for Argentina if Milei suffers a defeat at the hands of a “socialist or communist," prompting a sell-off in Argentine markets.

Trump was apparently referring to Argentina's loosely populist, broad-based ideological movement known as Peronism that helped deliver the economic shambles that Milei inherited in late 2023.

Reckless public spending under a succession of Peronist governments — including that of former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, now serving house arrest for corruption — brought Argentina infamy for its inflationary spirals and sovereign debt defaults.

“We needed a major change,” said Díaz, who, before launching her yacht business, lost her job as a top executive when Chilean retail group Falabella shut down its Argentine operations over high inflation, import restrictions and a wildly oscillating exchange rate under the previous Peronist government. “I voted for Milei's government and was really enthusiastic at first.”