Russia targets Kyiv with drone strikes, killing three and wounding 29

KYIV: Russia targeted Ukraine's capital with drones, killing three people in their homes, local authorities said early on Sunday.

At least 29 people were wounded, seven of them children, in what was the second consecutive nighttime attack on Kyiv to claim civilian lives. Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said a 19-year-old woman and her 46-year-old mother were among the killed.

Russian drones caused fires in two residential buildings in the capital's Desnianskyi district. Emergency crews evacuated civilians from a nine-storey building and a 16-storey building.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 101 drones overnight on Sunday, according to Ukraine's Air Force, of which 90 were shot down and neutralized by Ukrainian forces.

However, five strike drones hit four locations. Debris from shot-down drones fell on five locations, the statement said without elaborating where.

The attack on Sunday comes a day after a mass Russian missile and drone attack killed four people, including two in the capital, prompting fresh pleas from Ukraine’s president for Western air defense systems.