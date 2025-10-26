Trump slaps Canada with 10 per cent extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

President Donald Trump announced Saturday he will impose an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, citing an anti-tariff television advertisement aired by Ontario’s provincial government that he called “a fraud.”

The ad, which used remarks from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan to criticize American tariffs, aired during the opening games of the World Series. Trump said Ontario Premier Doug Ford had agreed to remove it immediately but allowed it to run through Saturday, prompting the tariff hike.

“Their advertisement was to be taken down IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account while en route to Malaysia aboard Air Force One. “Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.”

The White House did not immediately clarify when the tariffs would take effect or whether they would apply across all Canadian exports.