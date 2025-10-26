Venezuela's Maduro says the US is fabricating a war and seeks to revoke citizenship of opponent

CARACAS: Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro said the US government is “fabricating” a war against him as the world's biggest warship approached the South American country, while moving to revoke the citizenship of an opponent he accuses of egging on an invasion.

Maduro said in a national broadcast on Friday night that the administration of US President Donald Trump is “fabricating a new eternal war" as the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, which can host up to 90 airplanes and attack helicopters, moves closer to Venezuela.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan president also referred to the pressure he has felt from the US government as he started legal proceedings seeking to revoke the citizenship and cancel the passport of opposition politician Leopoldo López.

“They promised they would never again get involved in a war and they are fabricating a war that we will avoid,” said Maduro in Friday night's address. Trump has accused him, without providing evidence, of being the leader of the organized crime gang Tren de Aragua.

“They are fabricating an extravagant narrative, a vulgar, criminal and totally fake one," Maduro added.

“Venezuela is a country that does not produce cocaine leaves.”

American forces have destroyed several boats off the Venezuelan coast, allegedly for their role in trafficking drugs into the United States. At least 43 people were killed in those attacks.

Tren de Aragua, which traces its roots to a Venezuelan prison, is not known for having a big role in global drug trafficking but for its involvement in contract killings, extortion and people smuggling.