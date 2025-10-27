Former Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina stripped of citizenship after military takeover

JOHANNESBURG: Former Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has been stripped of his citizenship by after he was ousted during a military takeover just over a week ago.

Rajoelina, whose whereabouts remains unknown after he fled the country following protests that demanded his resignation, also holds French citizenship.

The country's new prime minister, Herintsalama Rajaonarivelo, has signed a decree invoking laws which strip all Madagascans of their citizenship if they have citizenship of another country.

Rajoelina's possession of French nationality had previously caused a debate about his eligibility to run for the president in the 2023 polls, an election he won.