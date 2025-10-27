Powerful Hurricane Melissa strengthens as it heads for Jamaica; may intensify into Category 5 storm

KINGSTON: Hurricane Melissa, already a major Category 4 storm, gathered steam as it took aim at Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean on Sunday, with forecasters predicting catastrophic flooding and urging residents to seek shelter immediately, with evacuations in some areas.

Melissa has been blamed for at least four deaths in Haiti and the Dominican Republic this week, as its outer bands brought heavy rains and landslides.

The storm is moving at a worryingly slow pace, meaning areas in its path could see punishing conditions for far longer than a hurricane that passes by more quickly.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Melissa was packing maximum winds of about 145 miles (230 kilometers) per hour -- and would likely intensify into a top-level Category 5 storm.

Up to 40 inches (about a meter) of rainfall could hit parts of Jamaica, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, sparking flash flooding and more landslides.

"This extreme rainfall potential, owing to the slow motion, is going to create a catastrophic event here for Jamaica," NHC Deputy Director Jamie Rhome said in a webcast briefing. Melissa is currently moving at just five miles an hour.