Shooting at historically Black university's homecoming fest in Pennsylvania kills one, wounds six

LINCOLN UNIVERSITY: Gunfire erupted during outdoor festivities at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University late Saturday, killing one person and wounding six others as students and alumni celebrated homecoming at the historically Black school, authorities said.

Investigators were operating under a “strong belief” that there was more than one shooter but did not think they came to the campus “with a specific design to cause a mass casualty event,” Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said Sunday during a news conference.

So far, one person has been jailed on charges of carrying a concealed firearm without a license, and authorities were investigating whether that weapon was used in the shooting, de Barrena-Sarobe said.

Authorities said the shooting took place around 9:30 pm outside a large building called the International Cultural Center, where tents and tables were set up for tailgating and socializing after a football game earlier in the day.

Jujuan Jeffers, 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, was shot in the head and died just after midnight, the district attorney said.