Sudan’s war takes grim turn as paramilitary captures army’s last Darfur bastion; UN sounds alarm

Footage posted on social media since Sunday shows RSF fighters celebrating in and around the army base in el-Fasher. According to one video, the paramilitary's deputy commander, Abdulrahim Dagalo, calls on his fighters not to loot or target civilians.

Other footage shows RSF fighters shooting and beating people, as they attempt to flee the city. Many were seen detained. RSF fighters were also heard shouting “falangayat” at the detainees — a racist term used to refer to African tribes in Darfur as slaves.

The Sudanese military did not immediately confirm that the RSF had captured its base and headquarters in el-Fasher. However, military officials confirmed that troops had vacated the base on Sunday and retreated to another defense line under heavy RSF shelling and artillery. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss military moves.

‘Summary executions of civilians’

Fighting continued Monday around the airfield of the base, as well as on the western side of the city, according to Resistance Committees in el-Fasher, a grassroots group tracking the war. The group said the Sudanese troops had no visible air support in el-Fasher to try and fend off the RSF attacks.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said in a statement that RSF fighters reportedly carried out atrocities in el-Fasher, including “summary executions of civilians trying to flee” their attacks, “with indications of ethnic motivations for killings."

Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the “risk of further large-scale, ethnically motivated violations and atrocities in el-Fasher is mounting by the day.”

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press showed the headquarters of the military’s 6th Division with multiple buildings around the compound bearing damage to their roofs. One building looked particularly damaged.

The layout of the headquarters as seen in the satellite images corresponded to details seen in footage released by the RSF, showing their fighters gathering around one bullet-scarred building, heralding their capture of the city.

Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab, or HRL, also confirmed through satellite imagery that the paramilitaries advanced as far as the 6th Division headquarters, with “significant evidence of close-quarter battle in the area.”

In a statement late Sunday, the HRL said it identified activities likely showing RSF taking prisoners in and around the airfield area.