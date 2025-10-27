Tanzania goes to vote in elections set to keep the same party in power for 64 years

NAIROBI: Tanzania's governing party has been in charge for 64 years, for much of that time without any serious opposition.

That looks set to be extended when Tanzanians go to the polls Wednesday in an election widely expected to be won by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, a former vice president who rose automatically to the presidency in 2021 after the death of her predecessor.

Although Tanzania is a multiparty democracy, a version of one party — Hassan's Chama cha Mapinduzi, or Party of the Revolution — has been in power since the country's independence from Britain in 1961.

The country, with annual per capita income of roughly $1,200, is an outlier in a region where liberation parties have been going out of fashion and young people fill the ranks of feisty opposition groups seeking political change.

Authorities in the country of 68 million people have cracked down on opposition leaders, civic groups, journalists and others in what Amnesty International has described as a “climate of fear” ahead of general elections to choose a president, lawmakers and other local leaders.

Hassan, Tanzania’s sixth president and its first female leader, defied early expectations that she would not follow the repressive style of former President John Pombe Magufuli, an authoritarian who did not permit opposition groups to campaign when elections were not due.

Many voters are disenchanted by the deepening of authoritarianism under Hassan. Some critics point out that the opposition parties allowed to appear on the ballot have not been campaigning much, with some opposition candidates even appearing to endorse Hassan’s election bid.