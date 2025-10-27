Venezuela says US military exercises on nearby island a 'provocation'

PORT OF SPAIN: Venezuela on Sunday blasted the arrival in nearby Trinidad and Tobago of a US warship as a dangerous "provocation," amid mounting fears of potential attacks against the Venezuelan mainland.

The USS Gravely, a guided missile destroyer, docked Sunday in the Trinidadian capital Port of Spain for a four-day visit, which will include joint training with local defense forces.

The ship's arrival comes amid a mounting military campaign by US President Donald Trump against alleged drug-traffickers in Latin America, which has largely targeted Venezuelans and thus far been limited to deadly strikes in international waters.

Trump has increasingly threatened in recent days to take the campaign on land, while Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro claims Washington is plotting his ouster.

Trinidad and Tobago, which is situated just 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) from the Venezuelan coast at its closest point, has sided with Washington against its neighbor.

Venezuela angrily denounced "the military provocation of Trinidad and Tobago, in coordination with the CIA, aimed at provoking a war in the Caribbean."

Caracas added that it had arrested "a group of mercenaries" with links to the CIA, days after Trump said he had authorized covert CIA operations against Venezuela.

Maduro's government claimed the alleged mercenaries were mounting a "false flag attack" aimed at provoking a full-blown war, without giving details.

Venezuela regularly claims to have arrested US-backed mercenaries working to destabilize Maduro's administration.

The USS Gravely is one of several warships Washington deployed to the Caribbean in August as part of an anti-drugs campaign that Venezuela sees as a front for trying to topple Maduro, whose reelection Washington rejects as fraudulent.

Tensions escalated sharply on Friday, when the Pentagon also ordered the deployment of the world's biggest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, to the region.

US forces have blown up at least 10 boats they claimed were smuggling narcotics, killing at least 43 people, since September.

The standoff has pulled in Colombia's Gustavo Petro, a sharp critic of the American strikes who was sanctioned by Washington on Friday for allegedly allowing drug production to flourish.