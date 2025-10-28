Archaeologists unearth clues on French colonial massacre in Senegal cemetery

THIAROYE: Holes in the ground, clods of earth next to headstones, dislocated concrete outlines: the Thiaroye military cemetery near Dakar bears the marks of recent excavations meant to unearth the truth behind a WWII-era massacre by French colonial forces.

In November 1944 around 1,600 soldiers from several west African countries were sent to the Thiaroye camp after being captured by Germany while fighting for France.

Discontent soon mounted over unpaid back pay and unmet demands that they be treated on a par with white soldiers.

On December 1, French forces opened fire on them.

The circumstances surrounding the massacre, the number of riflemen killed and their place of burial all remain unclear.

An AFP team recently visited the camp's cemetery, where archaeologists are conducting landmark excavations to find and examine the remains of those interred there.

Rows of 202 graves, marked with white headstones and cement demarcations, are covered with shells.

It is not known who exactly is in all the graves, or if there are even bodies at each marker. The researchers have so far only been able to excavate a very small percentage of them.

The cemetery was created in 1926 by colonial France to bury African soldiers. Some researchers believe that riflemen killed in the Thiaroye massacre were buried there.

Unearthed burial containers, since covered in blue plastic, bear testament to the archaeologists' work.

Senegal alleges it was difficult to access the French colonial archives to study the massacre in full.

This is why Colonel Saliou Ngom, the director of the Senegalese army's archives and historical heritage, believes it was necessary to "make the underground" speak.

The archaeologists have so far carried out their initial excavations under one of two large baobabs, enormous trees that can indicate the site of buried bodies.

The baobab is "a calcareous tree, that is one that likes limestone," history and geography professor Mamadou Kone, technical adviser to the Armed Forces Museum, told AFP.

"Where there are bones, there are often baobabs," he said.