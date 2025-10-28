Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica as catastrophic Category 5 storm

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday with catastrophic winds and the potential for widespread flooding and landslides from the Category 5 storm, one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in history.

Desmond McKenzie, deputy chairman of Jamaica’s Disaster Risk Management Council, urged people to seek shelter and stay indoors as the storm with 185 mph (295 kph) winds crosses the island.

“Jamaica, this is not the time to be brave,” he said.

The streets in the capital, Kingston, remained largely empty as Melissa approached, save for the lone stray dog crossing puddles and a handful of people walking briskly under tree branches waving in a stiff wind.

The Jamaican government said it had done all it could to prepare as it warned of devastating damage from the strongest hurricane to hit the island since recordkeeping began 174 years ago.

“There is no infrastructure in the region that can withstand a Category 5,” Prime Minister Andrew Holness said. “The question now is the speed of recovery. That’s the challenge.”

Massive wind damage is expected in Melissa’s core and Jamaica’s highest mountains could see gusts of up to 200 mph (322 kph), said Michael Brennan, director of the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami.

“It’s going to be a very dangerous scenario,” he said, warning that there would be “total building failures.”

Melissa is the fifth most intense Atlantic basin hurricane on record by pressure and the strongest to make landfall since Hurricane Dorian in 2019, according to hurricane specialist and storm surge expert Michael Lowry.

It is "a worst-case scenario unfolding for Jamaica,” he said.