Japan's Fordplay: How the F-150 truck became unlikely part of its efforts to woo Trump

TOKYO: Japan is filled with tiny white trucks that farmers and commercial workers use to lug their gear along the narrow roads of a nation smaller than California.

But Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi had another, more substantial truck in mind as she looked to build rapport with visiting US President Donald Trump.

Takaichi, who wants to improve economic ties with Washington and cement a strong relationship with Trump, placed an enormous American Ford F-150 truck, as well as US-made Japanese automobiles, in the courtyard of the Akasaka Palace where the leaders held their first talks Tuesday.

Trump is a fan of the Ford F-150 and has responded positively to reports that the Japanese government is considering buying dozens of the pickups.

He has also complained that there are hardly any American cars in Japan and that the country's vehicle safety standards are too strict. But the lack of big American automobiles in Japan might be linked to more practical reasons, including local tastes and the conditions and size of roads.

The trucks may be too big for Japanese roads

Japan is an island nation, smaller than California, and there is limited parking. Even in big cities, many of the streets where people live are narrow and twisting.

Consumers seem to prefer compact or mini cars that can easily navigate the roads. Those who can afford more expensive foreign cars tend to go for compact or medium-size vehicles from Europe, such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and Audi.

Except for American-produced Japanese cars such as Honda, Mazda and Nissan, the top-selling American brand is Jeep, according to the Japan Automobile Importers Association.