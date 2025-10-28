Peace talks hosted by Turkey between Pakistan and Afghanistan hit impasse in Istanbul

ANKARA: Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have hit an impasse in Istanbul after three days of negotiations, with state media in both countries Tuesday blaming each other for the failure to reach a deal while efforts by Turkey were still underway to end the deadlock.

The Istanbul talks are part of a broader diplomatic push to ease months of heightened tension between Islamabad and Kabul over cross-border attacks and militant safe havens — issues that have strained relations since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan four years ago.

Delegations from the two neighbors remain in Turkey, but it was not immediately clear whether a fourth day of talks would be held.

Pakistan Television early Tuesday reported that Turkish officials and several other countries are working to preserve the ceasefire agreed on Oct. 19 in Doha after the first round of negotiations. The agreement followed deadly cross-border clashes that killed dozens of soldiers, militants and civilians on both sides.

Three Pakistani security officials who had direct knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that there is a deadlock in the talks in Istanbul over the reluctance of Kabul in accepting what they described as Pakistan’s logical and legitimate demands about assurances that Afghan soil not be used against Pakistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. They said the host country was trying to end the deadlock so that the final round of the talks can resume as soon as possible.