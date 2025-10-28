Reclaiming ASEAN's centrality: Why the bloc must rethink its strategy in 2025

In conversation with The New Indian Express’ Amisha Mohan, Dr. Abhishek Srivastava, Assistant Professor of Diplomacy and Disarmament, School of International Studies, JNU, discussed ASEAN’s centrality, the need for member states to prioritize the group’s collective interests, and more.

As ASEAN grapples with rising geopolitical and climate challenges, Dr. Srivastava outlines the bloc’s strategic dilemmas and India’s evolving role in the region.

Excerpts:

Q: With China’s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea challenging ASEAN’s unity and sovereignty, how realistic is the bloc’s claim of centrality today?

The centrality of ASEAN in the region has been diminishing—if not on all fronts, certainly in security and collective approaches to regional issues. In March 2021 and April 2023, Chinese vessels faced off with the Filipinos at Whitsun Reef and Second Thomas Shoal, respectively. Both incidents saw ASEAN unable to take collective action or directly confront Beijing. Cambodia and Laos routinely block strong community responses due to their economic ties with China, diluting the bloc’s unity.

Diplomatic output, such as the June 2023 statement, avoided direct criticism of China and highlighted internal divisions. Economically, ASEAN remains significant, with the RCEP trade pact operational since 2022. However, in terms of security, the rise of other organizations such as the Quad and AUKUS signals waning ASEAN influence, as members like the Philippines increasingly seek US military guarantees.

In Myanmar’s crisis since 2021, ASEAN’s limited intervention has revealed its incapacity to manage internal problems. The bloc’s consensus model and exposure to Chinese retaliation fundamentally restrict its ability to respond effectively.